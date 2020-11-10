Avondale resident finds poo on her property not once but four times

Leeann Sutton came across a rather nasty surprise one morning. Photo / 123rf

Five weeks ago, Avondale resident Leeann Sutton stumbled upon a rather nasty surprise on her driveway.

While walking to her letterbox one morning she noticed what she believes was human faeces.

On her driveway.

"[l] 100 per cent know it's you know what," she told the Herald

However, this is not only Sutton's home, it is where she runs her at-home childcare centre.

After one of the incidents, Sutton was approached during the day by a young boy who she looks after saying he had something to show her.

To Sutton's disgust and embarrassment, the child showed her what she says was once again human faeces.

The boy and his father had walked passed it previously but the father brushed it off, telling his son it would have been from Sutton's dog,

When Sutton went to pick it up she said she was "dry retching".

So far, she has found human faeces four times in five weeks all in the exact same place.

Sutton has lived at the property for 17 years and says she gets along with her neighbours.

None of her neighbours have come across human faeces on their properties.

In total, Sutton says the occurrence has happened four times and she is "adamant" it is human and not animal faeces.

The most recent incident was on Tuesday morning.

The house is located down a driveway with a gate, you must go through before entering the property.

On Tuesday night, Sutton went onto her local online community group to express her disgust in the hope the person doing it would see.

"[l] am totally disgusted by this. It's been in the exact same spot every time. Definitely not dog, cat faeces," she wrote.

A few members of the community commented on the post saying they had noticed human faeces at a local park.

Another commented they had had a similar experienced a few years back.

Although this is the fourth time she has found the nasty surprise, she is reluctant to go to police.

She told the Herald "they have bigger problems to worry about" but will contact police if the matter continues.

First time around, Sutton said she was "shocked", however now says the matter is just weird.