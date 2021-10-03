Avondale homicide: Investigation understood to be centred on Mongols gang

Police at the scene of a shooting in Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The investigation into a fatal shooting in the Auckland suburb of Avondale is centred on the Mongols gang, the Herald understands.

On Saturday, police were called to Avondale just before 4.30am after a report gunshots had been heard.

Inspector Daniel Meade said a man was located with a gunshot injury and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Just before 10.30am, police said the man had died.

Saintly Lane was cordoned off on Saturday while police look for "a person of interest" connected to the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman had been jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition after the incident in Avondale.

They are due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

"Police are working closely with the victim's family, whose name will not be released at this early stage as the formal identification process is still ongoing," Schmid said.

The Herald understands the homicide investigation is centred on the Mongols gang.

The Mongols were first established in the United States in 1969 and spread to 12 countries, including Australia, where they quickly earned a reputation for ruthless violence.

The Mongols arrived in town in 2019, the first New Zealand chapter of the Australian gang was established in New Zealand last year after influential members were deported.

The Mongols MC established a presence in New Zealand last year and the gang has been at the centre of gang tensions since. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year, escalating tensions between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs led to police arresting 19 people in relation to a spate of serious arsons and drive-by shootings including gunfire at an Auckland inner-city hotel.

In mid-2020 police arrested 10 people who were either members or associates of the Mongols, who they described then as an "organised crime group" in relation to drug dealing, firearms and money laundering.

• Anyone with further information is asked to contact police by ringing 105 and quoting file number 211002/1241.