Avoiding jail 'close-run thing' after student flat burgled

The only adult in a group of 12 who burgled a student flat of nearly $11,000 of property has narrowly dodged imprisonment.

Cheylan James Dawson, 26, was sentenced to nine months' home detention when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week.

"This was a close-run thing," Judge David Robinson said.

"You were the oldest and therefore the wisest of the group. You were seven years older than those you were associating with. I would've expected some leadership and maturity, if not dissuading others from committing the burglary at least disassociating yourself from those carrying out the offence."

Counsel Noel Rayner said Dawson had been hanging out in the student quarter during Orientation Week and developed some acquaintances with those flatting there.

On December 12, he and a 17-year-old friend had been drinking and were in search of a party.

The teen met up with his girlfriend and other minors and they believed they had struck it lucky when they heard music coming from a Dundas St flat.

Inside, however, they found the place empty, save for one resident asleep in a bedroom.

Rather than leave, they walked through the property, grabbing anything of value, even sneaking through the room of the slumbering occupant.

Court documents stated they made off with:

- Three laptops.

- A large amount of clothing.

- Several bags.

- Two speakers and other electronics.

- Perfume and cosmetics.

- A rugby trophy.

- Jewellery.

- Keys.

- A bank card.

- Alcohol.

One victim, who had lost more than $5000 of property, said she had to use earnings from work to replace the stolen goods and was left living in the place alone after the other flatmates moved out.

She said she was scared knowing the burglars had stolen keys and could have returned and got inside had they wanted.

Dawson initially expressed interest in attending a restorative justice conference with the woman, but he did not return calls or messages from facilitators.

"Gutless," the victim called him.

Rayner said Dawson, who had a growing list of dishonesty convictions to his name, was isolated in Dunedin as his mother was in Northland and his father remained overseas.

He had no qualifications or employable skills but hoped to get work as a roofer, the court heard.

As well as the home detention sentence, Dawson also received 200 hours' community work and was ordered to pay $994 reparation.

"You need to be left with the message that if you do this again, a sentence of imprisonment is inevitable," the judge said.

Dawson's co-defendants were dealt with in the Youth Court.