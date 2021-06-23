Dunedin basketball player suffers spinal injury

The man fell to the court before he could break his fall. Photo / 123RF

The man fell to the court before he could break his fall. Photo / 123RF

A Dunedin basketball player has suffered a spinal injury in a "freak accident" during a game on Saturday.

A player from the Andy Bay Falcons Red team landed on his head during a men's C grade club game against OB's Too — an Otago Boys' High School team — at the Edgar Centre.

It is understood he was initially left without sensation in his legs and was treated by medical staff on site.

Basketball Otago general manager Peter Drew confirmed the player was relocated to Burwood spinal unit in Christchurch for further assessment and treatment.

He was unable to provide a further update on the player's condition.

A witness' report said the player had attempted to steal the ball from an Otago Boys' player but tripped over.

His arms had been caught up in the act of trying to steal the ball, leaving him unable to put a hand out to break his fall and he landed head-first on the ground.

Drew said there had been no foul play in the incident and it had been ''very much a freak accident''.

He added BBO had been in touch with the player to offer support and hoped he would be able to make a positive recovery.