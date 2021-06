Nobody was injured in the accident, a police spokeswoman said. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A truck loaded with hay has ploughed into multiple parked cars near Dunedin Airport this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the crash, at the intersection of Centre Rd and Miller Rd, Momona, at 7.30am.

The truck had crashed into "seven or eight" parked cars.

There were no injuries and the road was not blocked, she said.