Autymn Williams supported her partner Jeremiah Glassie through his final two years of life. He passed away in December 2020 aged 23.

“When I first started the nursing degree, I was determined to head to oncology, having first hand experience with Jeremiah’s cancer in the final years of his life,” Williams told the Herald.

“But working now in children’s community care is amazing and I love it. I know this is where I’m meant to be.”

Studying through her grief

Williams credits her faith for giving her the strength and motivation she needed to live her life alongside grief.

Head of Nursing at Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT), associate professor Deborah Rowe (Ngāi Tahu) praised Williams for completing her degree following Glassie’s death.

“Autymn was one of our top Bachelor of Nursing – Māori students. She was absolutely passionate about her studies, motivated, resilient and tackled every challenge that came her way," Rowe told the Herald.

“Autymn received a number of awards throughout her training,” she said.

One award was for top student of the semester, and another award from Te Whatu Ora recognised her role as a health ambassador for the Counties-Manukau region. She also won the Pro Care Māori nursing award for 2024.

Williams, 23, travels to schools to deliver immunisation programmes, treats students suffering from ailments like skin infections, provides treatment for Rheumatic Fever, and works alongside Well Child and some acute in-home nursing.

“It gives me so much job satisfaction,” Williams said.

Jeremiah Glassie and Autymn Williams.

Young romance, alongside cancer

Williams met Glassie in 2018 through a cousin who played in the same Cook Island band as Glassie, a drummer.

She was 18 and in Year 12 at Tamaki College, while Glassie, two years older, was working for DHL at Auckland Airport.

The two hit it off, but later that year Glassie was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“He was 20 and I was 18 and still at high school,” Williams said. “He was diagnosed in 2019 when I was Year 13.”

Williams said Glassie was so positive about life, “but it always made me cry thinking about his cancer.

“He was upbeat and positive ... I was so in denial about him living and me having a future with Jeremiah,” Williams said.

Marriage was not discussed or on the cards, she said. “We were just focused on healing,” Williams said.

After completing Year 13, Williams took a break to support Glassie through his cancer. She would go to his hospital chemo treatments and help out at home, she said.

Discovering the magic of nursing

Glassie spent 12 months in hospital and that exposed Williams to the unselfish role nurses play in the health system.

“I enrolled for the course while Jeremiah was alive and when he passed later that year, I knew I just had to go for it,” Williams said.

Glassie died on December 17, 2020.

Jeremiah Glassie died of cancer in 2020 aged 23.

“Jeremiah was just the most positive person,” Williams said.

“He never complained. I am glad I took the two years out to be with him.

“I know he would be very proud that I have completed my degree and that I am getting on with life.”

Williams said her parents’ love and her twin sister’s support got her through when Glassie died.

“I wasn’t there when Jeremiah became unresponsive at his home and I cried and cried on my dad’s shoulder. Jeremiah passed the next day and my family and faith helped me get through.”

Autymn Williams will graduate next week with her bachelor of nursing degree.

An indigenous approach to nursing

Williams initially signed up for a mainstream nursing degree, then changed her mind and opted for the tikanga Māori course instead.

“I wanted to learn nursing from a Māori perspective,” Williams said.

“It was a very intimate course and the support from tutors and classmates was amazing.

“Mainstream [nurses] learn the philosophies of Florence Nightingale whereas the tikanga Māori [students] study Princess Te Puea.

“I shared my story with my classmates early in the course so everyone knew my circumstances. The tutors really push your ‘why’ and Jeremiah was my why.”

Head of Nursing at MIT Associate Professor Deborah Rowe.

MIT launched the Māori nurses qualification in 2020 - the year Williams applied - in order to attract more Māori to health careers.

Te Tohu Paetahi Tikanga Rangatira aa-Tapuhi, Bachelor of Nursing Māori (TTPTRT) prepares nurses to deliver healthcare as registered nurses with a particular focus on indigenous tikanga, reo and kaupapa.

Nurses who complete TTPTRT are employed in frontline nursing, research, administration, education, public health and mental health in hospitals and communities.

“The qualification is designed for those who are starting out on a journey in reo and self-identity, as well as others fluent in te reo and well-versed in tikanga,” Rowe said.

Waikato waiata ‘Timatangia Te Puea’ provides the philosophy underpinning the programme.

While every nursing degree carries the same clinical components, TTPTRT has an increased focus on tikanga practices.

Rowe said this was an acknowledgement of Princess Te Puea Heerangi’s commitment to advancing the health outcomes of the Waikato people, the delivery of care in a Māori environment and the ongoing importance of continuing her work.

She said Williams’ journey has been an inspiration for others.

“It’s not surprising to hear of her ‘why’ in choosing to go into nursing. A number of tauira (students), whether Māori or non-Māori, we have, are inspired to give back to the community either because of the experiences they have had with whānau or extended whānau.

“In understanding tikanga, they can approach a patient in a different way. They can use those cultural competencies and values to engage a patient in their care. We saw during COVID the part different approaches played when Māori and Pasifika interacted with their own people to build trust.”

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and, prior to joining NZME, worked at urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.