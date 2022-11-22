Author slams plan to halve Wellington library’s on-site collection

Wellington's central library is closed for earthquake strengthening. Photo / Mark Mitchell

About half of the 500,000 items in Wellington’s central library on-site collection will be kept in storage when the building reopens to make way for a play space, events room and service centre.

Those working on the Te Matapihi redevelopment have pitched it as a modern library, but award-winning New Zealand author Lloyd Jones has slammed it as “spectacularly hopeless”.

Jones, whose novel Mister Pip was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2007, said libraries did not need to keep reinventing themselves.

“They do not have to cater to activities that do not need a library to accommodate them. They do need to accommodate books, and they need to celebrate and fly the flag for book culture. Because if not libraries, then who or what institution will take on that role?”

Wellington central library has been closed since it was deemed an earthquake risk in March 2019. Wellington City Council has decided to refurbish and strengthen the building with base isolators, which is expected to cost $187.4 million.

The library’s usual on-site collection consists of about 500,000 items, some of which were on display to browse and others available on request from closed storage. The collection includes books, magazines, DVDs and CDs.

But only half of the collection will be returning to the new library. The remaining items will be kept in a storage facility in Johnsonville called Te Pātaka.

Capital E will move into the library along with its play space called “Play HQ”, there will be a civic room where events can be held, meeting rooms, community rooms and the council’s service centre.

Public Libraries of New Zealand executive director Hilary Beaton said the way people use public libraries has changed and will continue to change.

“The emphasis today is on creating a space that is welcoming and offers a range of activities, programmes and services to meet the evolving needs of our communities. Library collections are curated to meet the demands, trends and tastes of customers.”

Wellington librarians have been looking at use data to help them decide what should remain at the central library, a process that will continue to ensure the collection is constantly updated and relevant. About a fifth of the library’s lending collection has not been used for two years or more.

People will be able to request any items held in storage and collect them from a library branch within 1-3 working days.

Wellington City Council head of arts, culture and community services Gisella Carr said a lot of the old central library was dedicated to storage with narrow, high shelving.

“We’re not in the business of storing books that aren’t used, we’re in the business of engaging ways that people might use the collections.”

Carr said it was incorrect to think the library would be “smaller and less” because some collections will actually be bigger, as will the building’s overall footprint.

Collections that will be the same or bigger than in the old library include Children, Youth, Māori, Magazines, Local History, Family History, Large Print, Learning English and World Languages.

The library’s redesign includes additional floor space and removing back-of-house and closed storage areas.

It means previous staff-only areas with sweeping views of Te Ngākau Civic Square will be transformed into public spaces. The overall public space allocated to browsing and using the collection has also been increased.

But Jones said a library with all its books on display was critical to a reader’s experience.

“The adventure of exploring the shelves and the serendipity involved in finding a book you did not know you needed to read until you held it in your hand is one of the great gifts a library offers.”

The central library used to be one of the city’s shining lights, he said.

“Why screw that up?”

Wellington City councillor Nicola Young has previously raised concerns about the reallocation of space in the library, as has former city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

Young said books and learning were at the heart of civilisation and culture.

“We’re rebuilding a library, not a children’s entertainment centre, not a place to get your car parking tickets paid.

“The name is in the word - library.”

