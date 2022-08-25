New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Auckland University of Technology has apologised to a top academic over the way it mishandled a sexual harassment complaint made against its former Pro Vice-Chancellor Max Abbott.

Abbott resigned from his top university post in 2020 amid allegations of sexual stalking made by Australian National University scholar Dr Marisa Paterson who laid a complaint with AUT.

Abbott apologised at the time, but AUT refused to formally investigate his behaviour insisting a formal investigation had taken place and its outcome considered appropriate.

Today the AUT said it has "unreservedly apologised" to Paterson after she laid a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over the university's failure to properly investigate her complaint.

"Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has unreservedly apologised to Dr Marisa Paterson for the university's handling of her complaint of sexual harassment by a former AUT staff member," the institution said.

Centre for Gambling Research at Canberra's Australian National University director Dr Marisa Paterson. Photo / Supplied

It said an independent review was done Kate Davenport, QC, after the complaint and her report and recommendations were accepted by the university.

"The settlement is a tangible step in AUT's progress towards a more inclusive culture. AUT

recognises the role it plays in New Zealand as a leading tertiary institution and is committed to ensuring that its staff and students exemplify its values of Tika, Aroha and Pono."

Paterson said she had initially complained because she wanted harmful behaviour to stop and for the situation to be investigated.

"My desperation in lodging a formal complaint was extreme - my career was everything to me and I knew that making a complaint would have significant implications. The independent report that was commissioned by AUT and this apology, are public recognition that I did not experience the appropriate or adequate response to the harm I experienced."

She said in taking on the institution she had suffered long-term distress and implications from what she had experienced and what needed to be done to seek justice and resolution.

"But today, what I went through is being publicly recognised. And my voice today is being

heard - most importantly by AUT. It is accounted for and it is being recognised as an

equal through this joint statement. My statement today is not one of forgiveness. This is

a public step in leadership."

The Office of Human Rights senior solicitor Nicole Browne said the settlement recognised the responsibilities employers had to prevent harassment and discrimination.

"Sexual harassment in the workplace often involves internal processes and investigations

that are kept secret and do not serve the integrity or dignity of the survivor. We are

pleased to have reached a result for Dr Paterson and AUT through the Human Rights

jurisdiction."

The university said while it would take time to change the culture of the organisation the independent review provided recommendations to base a blueprint to work from.

"Work to respond to the 36 recommendations made by Kate Davenport QC is well progressed, including the development of a stand-alone sexual harassment policy, a new three-tier complaints process, and training for all managers.

"AUT considers that the actions it has taken, including its apology to Dr Paterson, reflect the positive shift in institutional culture, and a survivor-centred approach."

Former pro-Vice Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology Professor Max Abbott. Photo / Supplied

Paterson, a director of the Centre for Gambling Research at Canberra's Australian National University (ANU), laid a complaint against Abbott in August 2019.

The five-page complaint detailed allegations of "prolonged and persistent stalking, sexual harassment, physical harassment and bullying".

The complaint spanned more than two years of communication between the pair, including numerous sexually explicit texts from Abbott.

In 2020 Abbott apologised "unreservedly" to Paterson after details of the complaint were published.

He stepped down as Dean of the School of Health and Environmental Sciences​ but remained a professor at the university before resigning soon after.