A video showed Western Sydney fans acting aggressively towards Auckland FC supporters in one of the stands, pointing fingers and chanting loudly.

Three security guards can be seen trying to keep the two sides apart while supporters on both sides throw cans at each other. Several children are in the Auckland FC block.

Police said they worked with event security to manage public safety at Go Media on Sunday, saying they dealt with several disorder incidents without any police being injured.

One person was arrested for an alleged assault and another for an alleged disorder incident. Police said charges were only being considered for the alleged assault.

One comment on a post-match thread said that neither side’s fans covered themselves in glory.

“Throwing cans is bad, but the Auckland guys throwing cans back is just as bad, really. It just escalates the situation.”

James Parkinson, stadium director for Auckland Council’s events body Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said on-site security staff and police worked swiftly to de-escalate yesterday’s problems, which led to eight people being evicted and one arrest.

“Yesterday’s isolated incidents are in sharp contrast with an overwhelmingly positive and respectful behaviour we have witnessed from fans throughout this football season.

“We will be reviewing these incidents and working closely with Auckland FC to implement agreed changes so the focus rightly returns to the football and the family-friendly environment fans have been enjoying all season.”

Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker also condemned the incidents.

“Auckland FC is extremely disappointed to hear of a small number of isolated incidents of anti-social behaviour at yesterday’s match,” Becker said.

“The club has worked extremely hard to cultivate a positive and inclusive family atmosphere for the 200,000+ football fans who have enjoyed an incredible season at Go Media. This includes fans from Auckland, Wellington and beyond. This is the first time we have had any incidents involving fan anti-social behaviour and it is not something we and our fans want to see any more of.

“Auckland FC cannot condone any form of anti-social behaviour and we will work with the team at Go Media to identify and ban anyone who is found to be responsible.”

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, continuing Auckland FC’s unbeaten run in the A-League.

