An alert inside the Westfield Marion mall in Adelaide. Photo / Supplied

An alert inside the Westfield Marion mall in Adelaide. Photo / Supplied

A shopping mall in Adelaide was thrown in lockdown after a mass brawl involving up to 20 youths, with at least one wielding a machete.

Shoppers at the Westfield Marion Shopping Centre were evacuated on Sunday afternoon.

News.com.au said South Australian police had asked the public to stay away from the area.

Video circulating on social media shows heavily armed SWAT officers storming the centre as shoppers either flee the mall or huddle down inside locked shops.

A Kiwi woman in the mall at the time of the incident has described being locked down for 1.5 hours after a group of about 20 youths were involved in a brawl in the food court after one person was threatened with a machete.

The woman said she took refuge in a San Churro store while the drama unfolded.

“The group of teenagers who were on the run caused issues during the lockdown and were screaming and knocking down stands, and banging on windows,” the woman said.

“Two customers stepped in to restrain the teenagers until security and later police came to contain them.

“Once they were contained and were questioned, we were allowed to leave via the back door (over 1.5hrs later) but we had to walk around the mall the get to our car.

“Each exit had multiple police and police cars manning the doors.”

News.com.au said it was understood an armed person was spotted in the centre’s David Jones store.

In a statement at 5.15pm, South Australian police said they were investigating an incident at Westfield Marion Shopping Centre.

“Just before 3pm on Sunday 23 June, police received reports of two groups of young males fighting in the food court area of the centre.

“Some people in the group were reported to have weapons. As a result of the incident, centre management activated an audible alert and evacuation alarm, and the centre went into lock down.

“Numerous police resources including STAR Group officers attended the centre to commence a search for the groups involved in the initial disturbance.

“A thorough search of the centre was conducted including rooftops, however the groups involved were not located.

“Several shoppers who sought refuge in shops were safely escorted from the centre.

“Police are satisfied that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Further investigations are being carried out to identify the groups involved.”

Sirens could be heard going off in the centre as shoppers try to escape.

Footage on social media also shows people locked down in a Target staff room.

More to come.