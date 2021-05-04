Website of the Year

New Zealand

Australian Federal Police fugitive squad arrest alleged Kiwi drug dealer in rural town to be extradited to face Operation Mystic charges

5 minutes to read
A cache of high-powered firearms was seized in Operation Mystic, as well as $1m cash. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

The first arrest made by a new Australian police squad set up to target international fugitives is a 31-year-old New Zealander wanted in connection to an alleged international criminal network which imported more than 1 tonne of meth, cocaine and ecstasy.

An alleged lieutenant in an international drug syndicate, which police believe smuggled more than a tonne of drugs into New Zealand, has been arrested in Australia and is expected to be extradited back to stand

