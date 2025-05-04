Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Australian election shows that in a Maga world, very few want a homegrown version – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre) celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon (right) and son Nathan Albanese. Photo / AFP

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre) celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon (right) and son Nathan Albanese. Photo / AFP

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Australians voted for incumbent Anthony Albanese over Peter Dutton in the country’s election.
  • Dutton’s praise of Donald Trump negatively impacted polls for him.
  • Albanese has promised to address Australia’s housing crisis and healthcare system.

Australians have voted for the political status quo in an election shaped by US President Donald Trump.

Millions of people had a choice between incumbent and Labor leader Anthony Albanese or conservative Liberal leader Peter Dutton to be the next leader.

With Trump casting a long shadow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand