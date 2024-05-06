Green Party foreign affairs spokesman Teanau Tuiono says that by pursuing a path independent of Aukus New Zealand can set its own course.

OPINION

Aotearoa is at a crossroads as it navigates its way through an increasingly divided and tense global landscape.

Peace, diplomacy and our independence must be prioritised over the temptation to tie ourselves and our international standing to the agendas of other countries.

Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, has been touted as a strategic alliance against perceived threats. This configuration is something our very own Government has flirted with the possibility of joining in some capacity.

New Zealand is being invited to join Pillar 2 of the agreement, the so-called technology-only part of the agreement. We must reject the distinction between pillars for the PR card trick it is. Regardless of how many pillars there are - they are a part of the same precarious house of cards.

Aukus advocates see the pact as providing a unified front against perceived adversaries, primarily China.

However, joining Aukus could see our diplomatic ties with China cut short, jeopardising an important relationship for the sake of military alignment. By pursuing a path independent of Aukus we are able to set our own course.

We must question the value of aligning ourselves with the cluster of countries that form the Aukus pact. With the UK’s limited presence in the Pacific and Australia’s perceived role as a subordinate partner to the US, New Zealand must ask itself what the strategic value of pinning ourselves to these countries really is.

As an island nation situated in the heart of the Pacific and a part of a family of Pacific nations, our strength on the international stage is dependent on our influence in the region. Signing up to Aukus would compromise our independence and would see us lose diplomatic currency both regionally and internationally. Who would bother to listen to us if we were to simply lockstep with the US?

Instead, we should embrace a Pacific-centric approach, strengthen ties with our neighbours and contribute to regional stability and prosperity. By prioritising partnerships within the Pacific community, we can reaffirm our commitment to shared values and collective security.

Rather than investing in military hardware and alliances, we should be advocates for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary tools for resolving disputes. By championing initiatives focused on conflict prevention and mediation, we can position ourselves as a beacon of peace in a world marred by tension and strife.

Recent geopolitical developments, including the crisis in Gaza, underscore the importance of principled leadership on the global stage. It is also important to remember that the US has armed to the tune of billions of dollars the weapons that are being used against Palestinians daily. This is not something we should be aligning ourselves with.

We need to demonstrate a willingness to speak out against injustice and a commitment to a world governed by the international rule of law, not the whims of power politics.

Teanau Tuiono is a Green list MP based in Manawatū and the party’s spokesman on foreign affairs.



