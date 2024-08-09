- August temperatures have been below average across the country.
- An Australian air mass is forecast to reach our shores next week, milder days are possible.
- Christchurch recorded its second-ever coldest August temperature (-6.1C) since 1980.
After an unusually chilly start to August across the country, the first signs of spring are “slowly creeping in” as an airmass develops off Queensland.
The full force of winter has hit Aotearoa this month, with Christchurch recording its second-ever coldest August temperature (-6.1C) since 1980.
NIWA reported that an Australian air mass is forecast to reach our shores next week.
The second half of the month is generally looking milder but increasingly unsettled, NIWA said on Facebook.