The Aussie air mass means we may see several mild days at the later end of the week.

As of right now, next Wednesday-Friday is looking the warmest, NIWA said in a Facebook post.

MetService meteorologist Alex Holden said Auckland’s temperatures are expected to be relatively stagnant as we move into the weekend and next week.

Tāmaki Makaurau can expect a weekly low of 6C and daily highs of around 15-16C.

Farther down the country, the capital likely faces highs of 13-14C and a possible low of 7C next week.

In the South Island, Christchurch is in for a sunny Sunday, with a high pressure system bringing a possible high of 16C.

Locals in the typically cold South Island centres are already preemptively celebrating the arrival of warmer spring weather.

One Dunedin resident shared the news on TikTok that “puffer season’s over in Dunedin” after the city reached 12C.

Holden said Dunedin locals are in luck with temperatures once again, saying the South Island city could reach a maximum temperature of 16C next week.

But Holden also warned before you consider ditching your puffer jacket, a lot is likely to change between now and then.

A low-pressure system yesterday brought wet weather for much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather system would send thundery showers over most regions yesterday and into some of today.