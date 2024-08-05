By RNZ
Single digits can be expected for much of the country this week, and rain is on the way as well.
MetService said a broad ridge of high pressure will affect Aotearoa early this week.
It would see settled weather but cold temperatures overnight - with single digits for much of the country all week.
Meteorologist Dom Barry said: “Unfortunately this ridge is ‘dirty’ and is bringing showers to northern, western and southern areas today and tomorrow. It will be disrupted by a low pressure system and its associated fronts, which approach from the west, bringing wet weather as we head into Wednesday.”