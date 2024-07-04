Weather forecasters had been expecting a chilly end of the week, warning Friday could be the coldest day of the year for Northland.

The winterless north was today waking to 3C in Whangārei and 5C in Kaitaia while Hamilton was below freezing on -1C.

In the south Christchurch was also waking to a frosty -3C, Timaru 0C and Queenstown -4C.

For the first time in weeks MetService had not issued any weather warnings in watches.

Who else can feel the cold winter night approaching



Frosts may go nationwide tonight - but as you can see, not all of NZ has clear skies for that to happen.

Following the cold start to the morning, Aucklanders can expect mostly fine weather with areas of frosts or fog.

Most of the North Island is in for a fine day with patches of fog, except in the West where showers will focus in Gisborne and the Wairoa District, easing this afternoon and clearing evening.

Over the rest of winter and beyond, forecaster Niwa’s three-month outlook has picked near or above-average temperatures in all regions – with fewer winter cold snaps and frosts than normal.

Mild start to winter: June 2024 was NZ's 12th warmest June on record & featured the country's warmest June temperature on record (25.7˚C, Hastings)



So far this year, Wider Nelson is the sunniest region (1401 hours), followed closely by Marlborough.

It comes as the country experiences a mild start to the season.

Niwa said last month was the 12th warmest June on record and featured the country’s hottest-ever recorded temperature with a balmy 25C in Hastings.







