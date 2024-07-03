It's a cold one this morning❄️



Blenheim hits its lowest temperature since May🥶



Cooler days are ahead across Aotearoa New Zealand. North Island, bundle up for tomorrow🧣https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/elvmBGW2jY — MetService (@MetService) July 2, 2024

“Inland we are expecting those temperatures to be in the negatives so definitely rug up for Thursday morning,” Makgabutlane said.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build throughout Thursday, bringing more settled conditions. However, MetService said showers would persist throughout the day in eastern and lower parts of both islands.

In Auckland on Thursday, MetService forecasts a fine day with morning frost in sheltered places, accompanied by southeasterly winds throughout the day.

Wellington is predicted to have another day of strong southerly winds and showers, which would ease in the evening. A high of 9C is forecast, with a low of 5C.

Cool winds from the Southern Ocean are going to keep temperatures on the chilly side this week 🥶



It is winter after all, but a high temperature of 4°C on Thursday in Wanaka is about four degrees below average.



Still a long way off the coldest maximum of -1.1°C at that station! pic.twitter.com/60Avv1Hi8s — MetService (@MetService) July 2, 2024

Temperatures dipped below freezing this morning, with Blenheim recording -3.2C, marking its lowest temperature since May.

Meanwhile, a heavy swell warning for the Wairarapa from Turakirae Head to Mataikona lapsed at 5pm today.

“Heavy swells are expected with southwest combined waves rising to 6 metres Tuesday night, then easing Wednesday afternoon,” the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said on its social media.

The office warned the swells could bring debris and surface flooding to roads, especially around high tide.

“We’ve still got those swell conditions and high wave conditions along the coastal areas but by Thursday morning things start to pull away and as Thursday goes on [it will be] a much calmer situation along those coastal areas,” Makgabutlane said.

The Interislander is set to resume on Thursday after heavy swells in Cook Strait cancelled all sailings from Tuesday night. Bluebridge also cancelled its 7.45am sailing to Wellington, and the 8.15am service to Picton on Wednesday.

Christchurch city will begin Thursday under showery conditions, which would clear in the morning to a fine day. It is tipped for a 10C high and a -4C low.

Over the rest of winter and beyond, forecaster Niwa’s three-month outlook has picked near or above-average temperatures in all regions – with fewer winter cold snaps and frosts than normal.