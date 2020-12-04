Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Winston Peters hands over the Foreign Affairs baton to Nanaia Mahuta

4 minutes to read

Illustration / Guy Body

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

News coverage of the event at Parliament this week where former Foreign Minister Winston Peters was guest of honour was limited for a reason.

Only a small number of media, me included, had been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.