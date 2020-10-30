Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Winston Peters' future job prospects - could he be the next ambassador to US?

4 minutes to read

Illustration / Guy Body

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Vote2020

OPINION:

"Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light."

The poem was often quoted by Winston Peters at packed public meetings in the 1990s as he railed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.