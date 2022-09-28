Voyager 2022 media awards
Audrey Young: Willie Jackson draws howls of derision in Question Time

Audrey Young
5 mins to read
Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson invited the Opposition to his office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

COMMENT:

It was quite an hour in Parliament: Gaurav Sharma fizzled, Willie Jackson fumbled, Kelvin Davis offended and David Seymour accused.

The anticipation of Gaurav Sharma asking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a question was wasted.

