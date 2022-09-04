Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Auditor-General John Ryan: Public spending watchdog who's starting to get under the Government's skin

Audrey Young
By
8 mins to read
Auditor-General John Ryan wants his office to be a greater champion for integrity. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It may be too soon to tell how the public spending watchdog John Ryan will be remembered when his term finishes - but there are signs he is starting to get under the skin of

