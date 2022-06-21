A huge teal light will flood Waitemata Harbour to raise awareness for dementia. Photo / File

Aucklanders will be wowed by an eye-catching waterfront visual display tonight aiming to spotlight a condition often hidden in darkness.

A massive solid teal light will flood Auckland's Waitemata Harbour in an effort to raise awareness for dementia.

The giant 300m beam will project heavenward off Bayswater Marina.

Dementia Auckland chose the large spotlight to shine on tonight's winter solstice, the longest and darkest night of the year, to send the message to people with dementia that there is a "light in the darkness".

It is part of an international campaign to "Light The World In Teal" run by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

The campaign has lit up some of the globe's most iconic landmarks to raise awareness for dementia and support the millions affected by it.

Dementia Auckland chief executive Martin Bremner says the purpose of the light is to show the positive side of dementia awareness.

"Usually, the conversations around dementia are about loss, the loss of your identity, the loss of memories of time together so what we're saying by using this is that there is actually a life you can have, there is light in the darkness, there are pockets of joy and life you can experience if you get the right support so were focusing on what can be achieved and what the positives are," he said.

The beam will light up the Auckland sky from nightfall until 7.30am.