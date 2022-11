Nightclub shooting in Colorado, significant moves by our Government in Eastern Europe and calls to boycott the FIFA World Cup in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Nightclub shooting in Colorado, significant moves by our Government in Eastern Europe and calls to boycott the FIFA World Cup in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A car crash on Auckland’s southern motorway is causing delays to rush-hour commuters this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has warned motorists to expect delays in their journey after two cars crashed on State Highway 1 northern motorway at 7.40am.

“A crash is blocking the right southbound lane after Upper Harbour Hwy off-ramp. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared.”

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 7:40AM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane after Upper Harbour Hwy off-ramp. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/usOfykFrSh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 20, 2022