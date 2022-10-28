Popular Auckland swimming spot Parnell Baths has been forced to delay its summer opening after a landslip. Photo / Facebook, Parnell Baths

Popular Auckland swimming spot Parnell Baths has been forced to delay its summer opening after a landslip. Photo / Facebook, Parnell Baths

Popular Auckland swimming spot Parnell Baths is delaying its summer opening after a landslip last week.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Parnell Baths said: "Unfortunately, a large slip occurred last week, requiring the cliff to be restabilised. The Council are working as fast as they can to get this sorted, however this process cannot be rushed, and the safety of our customers is at the forefront of our minds right now".

The baths will now open for summer two weeks later on November 19. Photo / Supplied, Parnell Baths

The baths were due to open next week on November 5 but will now open two weeks later on November 19.

"Parnell Baths has always backed onto a cliff-face, adding to the iconic nature of the pool's location that Aucklanders have loved for over 100 years," the post said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, it brings us great sadness not to see everybody until then, but we cannot wait to welcome you back and into our freshly painted Main Pool."

The pools will extend their swimming season to compensate, closing in April 2023.