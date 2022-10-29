Nici Wickes stars as one of three judges in the cooking show Cooks on Fire on TVNZ. Photo / Supplied

Nici Wickes stars as one of three judges in the cooking show Cooks on Fire on TVNZ. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, cookbook author, broadcaster and entertainer Nici Wickes takes us on a tour of her favourite places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Onetangi, on Waiheke Island. It just does not get more perfect than this white sand beach! It's the antithesis of the wild west coast beach where I spend most of my time (Port Waikato) which is maybe why I love it so much.

Favourite brunch spot?

It's gotta be a tie between Depot Eatery for a bacon & egg doona or beignet and Bestie Cafe in St Kevin's Arcade for their chilli butter fried eggs. Sorry I can't choose!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ada or Pici, if I feel like being transported to Italy both in ambience and food.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Mt Eden or Rangitoto if you're feeling more adventurous.



Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I'm an early diner so usually in bed by 9pm!

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Good Day in Ōrakei - great service, excellent clientele (my parents go there most days so I'm biased haha)

Favourite fish and chips shop?

My favourite is actually in Tuakau (The Fish Shop) but if I'm in Auckland I'd be hitting up Marsic Fish Shop in Glen Innes for super fresh fish and a great selection.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I'm more of a biker and love to head out to Woodhill for great MTB trails.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Hollywood or Powerstation - you can enjoy the artists up close.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Avondale or Pukekohe market will see you right for cheap and wonderful fruit, vegetables and culinary herbs.

Where in Auckland do we find the best barbecue food?

The best barbecue is always the one you're standing around with a bunch of mates - it's such a wonderfully social and casual way to socialise.



