Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mayor Wayne Brown asks Auckland councillors to support his port stand - after going public on it

By
4 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is on a reform journey. Photo / Jed Bradley

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is on a reform journey. Photo / Jed Bradley

New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown publicly ruled out the Auckland Council's governing body ever agreeing to outside control of the city's port land - and then asked councillors to support his stand.

In an email

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business