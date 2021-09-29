Auckland's Northwestern Motorway partially closed after body located

A portion of State Highway 16 has been closed due to an incident. Photo / iStock

A portion of State Highway 16 has been closed due to an incident. Photo / iStock

All eastbound lanes of Auckland's State Highway 16 were temporarily closed near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp this afternoon after police discovered a body under the Bond St overbridge.

Two lanes have since re-opened but traffic remains congested, authorities say.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Police were called to the area, in Kingsland, just after midday.

"Please delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour until lanes can be reopened," Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transit Agency initially warned when all lanes were closed.

"Expect ongoing delays through this area," the agency said after two lanes reopened.