New Zealand|Politics

Auckland's heritage villas, bungalows could be demolished for high-density housing

5 minutes to read
Cheltenham beachfront is proposed to be rezoned for three-storey housing. Photo / Alex Burton

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Nearly a third of Auckland's historic villas and bungalows could be flattened for high-density housing under a new law passed by Labour and National in a rare act of unity.

Leaked documents, obtained by the

