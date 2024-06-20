Eden Park has scooped two awards at the prestigious TheStadiumBusiness Awards, including the highly sought-after venue of the year title.

The awards recognise leadership, innovation and achievement across global stadia. The winners were announced in Manchester, England on June 18.

New Zealand’s national stadium jointly received the event of the year award alongside Sydney’s Accor Stadium for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 and took home the venue of the year award.

Eden Park went up against a record number of entries. Other finalists in the venue of the year category included major international stadiums such as Wembley Stadium, Croke Park, Suncorp Stadium, AO Arena, CPKC Stadium and Citizens Bank Park.

“These awards are a true testament to the collective efforts and commitment of our team who go above and beyond to support the delivery of a diverse range of events and functions at our national stadium,” Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said.

“I would like to acknowledge our chairman Alan Gourdie, trustees, staff, volunteers, partners, and contractors who can all take immense pride that Eden Park has received international recognition for the work we do. Thank you also to our hirers and promoters for collaborating with us to deliver exceptional events for the people of Auckland and New Zealand.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner.

“And finally, thank you to our families and whānau who enable us to do what we love. I know that this industry demands long days and late nights, which requires sacrifice from the families. We’re so incredibly grateful for your love and support.”

During his acceptance speech, Saunter reflected on Eden Park’s evolution to become a “truly hybrid multi-purpose stadium”, delivering a diverse range of sporting, entertainment, cultural and community events.

“Eden Park has always been, and will continue to be, a community asset for Tāmaki Makaurau and a strategic asset for Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“70% of the attendance in 2023 came from events which weren’t part of our business model 5 years ago. This reflects our strategic commitment to innovation and constantly adapting our offering to meet the changing needs and interests of our community.”

The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023, held in July and August last year, took place across 10 different New Zealand and Australia venues. Eden Park held nine fixtures in 27 days, attracting 350,000 patrons. The tournament injected $87 million into the region’s GDP.

Eden Park jointly received the event of the year award alongside Sydney’s Accor Stadium for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

It took out TheStadiumBusiness event of the year award going up against the likes of the 2023 United Rugby Championship grand final, Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023, and the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“Fifa Women’s World Cup showcased the power of sport in breaking barriers and promoting gender equality. It created a paradigm shift in women’s sport and has left an unforgettable legacy at home in New Zealand,” Sautner said.

“The tournament delivered significant social and economic benefits to our community, city, and country – the boost to our tourism, local businesses, job creation, improvements to our facilities, and the media exposure has all highlighted the valuable role major events have in our society.

“We can all take immense pride in these awards. For Eden Park to be announced as the recipient of both event of the year and venue of the year reinforces our globally iconic status as New Zealand’s national stadium.”