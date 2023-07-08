Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland City Rail Link: Business owner says work has put her in debt, contributed to health issues

Bernard Orsman
By
7 mins to read
Jenni, not her real name, has suffered years of financial and mental hardship from the CRL works in central Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Jenni, not her real name, has suffered years of financial and mental hardship from the CRL works in central Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Before contractors started digging a big trench for the City Rail Link (CRL) in downtown Auckland in 2016, Jenni, not her real name, received a $1 million offer for her retail business.

But business was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand