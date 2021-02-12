Auckland's busy weekend with Prada Cup finals racing, live music and shows

Work's back and school's in session again, but the weekend's here, it's still summer and the superstar yachties battling to challenge Team New Zealand for the America's Cup are set to return to Auckland's Hauraki Gulf today.

Plenty more is happening downtown too, from bike raves outdoors to exhibitions, live theatre and music indoors, and a Valentine's Day nod to a big screen siren.

Weather permitting - cloudy periods, a high of 24C and light winds are forecast - Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa will see the AC75's return to the water for the opening race of the Prada Cup finals after 4pm today. The 13-race final determines who'll challenge Emirates Team New Zealand for the America's Cup next month.

Race organisers will announce this morning which course the two opening day races will take place on, with updates on nzherald.co.nz and americascup.com

Off the water, it's a busy day in the central city.

Viaduct bars and eateries will be humming, and shop doors open.

At the New Zealand Maritime Museum - free entry for Auckland residents - the photographic exhibition A Year in Aotearoa celebrates the work of New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year 2020 entrants.

Across the Queen St valley on Kitchener St, Auckland Art Gallery's Toi o Tāmaki's Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art is also free today, showing the work of 100 artists over 70 years, from 10am to 5pm.

Ineos Team UK pictured during one of their successful races against Luna Rossa last month. The Prada Cup final between the two teams begins today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

As afternoon draws closer to evening it'll be clearer whether Prada Cup racing can go ahead, with winds between 6.5 and 21 knots required.

The action on the water has already proved popular with the public, with thousands staking out the best viewing spots during the cup's round-robin and semi-finals, Auckland Unlimited destination general manager Steve Armitage said.



"It's been fantastic to see Aucklanders and visitors grab their picnic blankets and head to Maungauika North Head, Takaparawhau Bastion Pt, Takapuna Beach and other sites to catch a glimpse of the on-water spectacle and enjoy the vibrant, summer atmosphere."

Others have gravitated to the fan zone's big screens at the America's Cup Race Village in the Viaduct Marina to watch the AC75 hydrofoil monohulls glide across the water at up to 90km/h.

Those fan zones, on Te Wero Island and in Silo Park, will again be open between 10am and 8pm today and tomorrow.

The main entrance to the village is at Hobson Wharf, a short walk from Britomart Train Station, the Downtown Ferry Terminal and many bus stops. Travel can be planned on https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/journey-planner

The Silo Park entrance, meanwhile, is close to the Jellicoe St car park.

As well as the big screens and the ability to welcome back the sailors, the village includes the AC75 simulator at the Eastern Viaduct, where advanced graphics and an AC75 mock-up lets users experience the feeling of sailing one.

Those away from the Viaduct won't miss out either - races will be broadcast in nautical-themed Aotea Square today and tomorrow, where a 10-metre outdoor screen is already set up for the free Auckland Live Summer in the Square.

Actresses Jennifer Ward-Lealand, left, and Anna Jullienne square off as rival first ladies in Auckland Theatre Company's Two Ladies. Photo / Sacha Stejko

The party continues at Aotea Square after racing finishes today with live entertainment, and tucker on hand from pop-up bar and eatery Hello Sailor.

At Spark Arena Belgian drum and bass musician Netsky is playing his Netsky & Friends 360 (Glasshouse) show from 6pm, while back at the Viaduct live music can be found, as on every night, at Danny Doolans Irish bar.

Nearby ASB Waterfront Theatre hosts Kiwi actresses Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Anna Jullienne as they square off in political drama Two Ladies - the wives of the US and France presidents clash while trapped in a room together as their husbands meet to tackle the problems of the world.

The Nancy Harris-penned play, which also stars Once Were Warriors' Rena Owen as the US First Lady's tough-talking press secretary, runs from 8pm tonight and 4pm tomorrow.

Those who missed out on tickets for Takapuna's sold-out Sunsetter Food, Wine and Music Festival this afternoon might instead like to saddle up on the bike, and the earned Sunday morning smug, for Bike Rave 2021 - The Sundown Edition.

Marilyn Monroe, with Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, in a scene from Some Like it Hot. Photo / Supplied

The free but ticketed Bike Auckland ride, which begins at 6.30pm from Tournament Carpark on the corner of Upper Queen St and Ian McKinnon Drive, will no doubt turn heads as fancy-dress clad cyclists drape their wheels in fairy lights and blast sounds from strapped-on speakers on a 6.5km sojourn to Waterview, with a 9pm return ride for the hardy.

Meanwhile, Prada Cup racing continues, with races three and four scheduled from 4pm tomorrow. Light winds are forecast, along with cloudy periods, showers and a high of 25C.

As well as the Viaduct fan zones, Aotea Square will again turn on its big screen for the action on the water.

The glamour doesn't end when the multi-million dollar AC75's return to their bases - from 6.30pm the Aotea Square big screen will switch to a free serving of vintage glamour, marking Valentine's Day with a showing of the Marilyn Monroe screwball comedy Some Like It Hot.