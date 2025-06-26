Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Aucklanders split over 15-storey-plus buildings near key train stations

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Government wants greater intensification around stations, like the new station at Manugawhau (Mt Eden) being built for the City Rail Link.

The Government wants greater intensification around stations, like the new station at Manugawhau (Mt Eden) being built for the City Rail Link.

A Government directive to allow apartment buildings of at least 15 storeys near key train stations in Auckland has been labelled “blunt and severe” by one community leader and sensible by a housing lobby group.

The split comes as a Herald graphic estimates the likely area

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand