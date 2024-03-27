Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Aucklanders to face long delays at rail crossings when City Rail Link opens

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
Motorists will face longer delays at level crossings, like this one at Morningside, when the City Rail Link opens. Photo / Dean Purcell

Motorists will face longer delays at level crossings, like this one at Morningside, when the City Rail Link opens. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aucklanders are warned to expect barrier arms and gates to close for long periods at level crossings when the City Rail Link opens and trains ramp up in frequency.

At the Church St East

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand