The Resource Management (Consenting and Other Matters) Amendment Bill currently required Auckland to allow for greater density around the key stations of Maungawhau (Mount Eden), Kingsland, and Morningside, Bishop said.

Maungawhau/Mount Eden CRL station under construction in August 2022. Photo / Michael Craig

“The bill currently provides that Auckland Council must enable within a walkable distance from these stations heights and densities reflective of the higher demand for housing and business in these areas, and at a minimum, no less than six storeys.”

However, the Government had decided these requirements, “while a step forward, don’t go far enough”.

It was therefore moving an amendment to the bill to:

Extend the requirement to enable heights and densities reflective of the demand for housing and business to two additional stations: Mt Albert and Baldwin Avenue.

Require upzoning allowing buildings of at least 15 storeys high around the stations of Maungawhau (Mount Eden), Kingsland, and Morningside.

Require upzoning allowing buildings of at least 10 storeys high around Mt Albert and Baldwin Avenue stations.

Brown said both Mt Albert and Baldwin stations were “ripe for development”, sitting close to Unitec’s campus and Mt Albert’s popular shops and cafes.

“Increasing development capacity in the area will allow for more commuters and more students to live close to the stations, adding vibrancy to these suburbs.

“The Government is determined to fix our housing crisis and a key step toward that is unlocking housing capacity in Auckland.”

This month the Government and the Auckland Council agreed to the upzoning of land close to the CRL with “building heights of at least six storeys”.

The Government has given the council until October 10 to finalise a plan enabling upzoning around the train stations and other parts of the city.

Last month, the council met a request from the Government to increase building heights in the central city.

The Herald is seeking comment from the mayor.

