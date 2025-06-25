Developers will be able to build apartment blocks of at least 15 storeys near key Auckland train stations including Maungawhau/Mount Eden. Photo / Michael Craig
The Government has instructed the Auckland Council to allow apartment buildings of at least 15 storeys near key train stations as the City Rail Link (CRL) nears completion.
Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown today said the Government would require Auckland to allow even greater housingand development around CRL stations, “ensuring that Auckland takes economic advantage of this transformational investment in the city”.
“CRL is a massive multibillion-dollar investment for the Government and Auckland Council,” Bishop said.
“It’s important that we get bang for buck by maximising the opportunities for economic growth and increased productivity that the CRL will bring when it opens next year.”
The Government recently announced that it and the council had reached agreement to free up more land for housing, particularly around stations that will benefit from the CRL investment.
The Resource Management (Consenting and Other Matters) Amendment Bill currently required Auckland to allow for greater density around the key stations of Maungawhau (Mount Eden), Kingsland, and Morningside, Bishop said.
“The bill currently provides that Auckland Council must enable within a walkable distance from these stations heights and densities reflective of the higher demand for housing and business in these areas, and at a minimum, no less than six storeys.”
However, the Government had decided these requirements, “while a step forward, don’t go far enough”.