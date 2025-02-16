Advertisement
Takapuna intensifies with 669 apartments in $800m+ planned developments

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New planned rental tower (right) with the existing Sentinel apartment tower (left) in the heart of Takapuna. Photo / McConnell

A third large-scale apartment scheme has been announced for Takapuna - bringing the number of new schemes to three in plans worth more than $800 million.

Campbell Brown Planning said it had won its client non-notified consent for an apartment project on the ex-Colmar Brunton land

