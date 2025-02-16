This is the newest scheme launched and to be developed at 6-10 The Strand and 21, 31, 33-45 Hurstmere Rd.

Plans for four blocks of 213 units, rising 10 levels on land now owned by HND CB, were announced this month.

HND is also a developer of Remuera’s 3.2ha former Caughey Preston rest home site. HND Upland and St Andrews Village Trust Inc sought approval via Te Mana Rauhi Taiao / the Environmental Protection Authority under the fast-track Covid-19 recovery law.

Eleven buildings of two to four levels each are planned there.

At Takapuna, the planner said blocks rising up to 10 levels would be built.

“The proposal will deliver four apartment buildings up to 10 storeys in height, containing 213 apartments with a mixture of ground floor retail, restaurants, rooftop areas and basement parking all supported by multiple public pedestrian linkages through the site connecting The Strand, Hurstmere Green and Hurstmere Road to the Takapuna Beach Reserve,” Campbell Brown said.





Plans for the latest apartment project announced for Takapuna on land owned by HND off The Strand and Hurstmere Rd. Photo / Campbell Brown Planning

The planners said it had been a long and often challenging process that achieved a highly positive level of support from the Auckland Urban Design Panel, an independent review by Isthmus Architecture Ltd and a strong collaborative relationship with the council’s planning team.

“Overall, the consented development is the result of multiple design iterations in response to a thorough design-led process, and we are proud to have achieved this result with an exceptional consultant team and a client willing to ensure the best outcome for the site and this iconic location,” the planner said.

Plans for apartments on the ex-Colmar Brunton land at Takapuna. Photo / Campbell Brown Planning





Scheme announced in 2022: Takapuna Central site

Initially, 106 units are planned as part of a larger $400 million apartment scheme at 40 Anzac St and 38 Hurstmere Rd.

This land was sold by Eke Panuku beside the cinema on what is now part of the carpark.

Mark McGuinness of Willis Bond amongst plans for the Wynyard Quarter. Willis Bond plans a Takapuna scheme too. Photo / Dean Purcell

Developer Willis Bond announced it in 2022. David McGuinness, Willis Bond’s development managing director, said on Friday: “We haven’t started building. We’re just preparing for marketing. We do have resource consent. We’re really committed to it.”

Willis Bond’s Takapuna Central website has invitations to register interest.

Developer Willis Bond's managing director David McGuinness at luxurious new Hobsonville Point apartments, finished last year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Asked in 2022 why Auckland public land should be sold to a Wellington developer, Mark McGuinness said: “The starting point is a rainswept carpark. Everyone is going to be very pleased with the outcome, and we’re not a Wellington developer, we’re a New Zealand developer”.





The Takapuna carpark (centre) land, sold to Willis Bond for a secret sum. Photo / Supplied

Apartment tower scheme announced in 2023 for ex-Gasometer site

‘Burj Takapuna’, as it was nicknamed by locals, was announced in 2023.

It is planned for the ex-Gasometer site at 14 Huron St.

Plans are for a $300m 39-level scheme launched for 350 units between Huron St, Burns Ave and Northcroft St, a block down from Lake Rd.

But no works have begun since McConnell Property’s announcement two years ago via project director Tony McKee.

Tony McKee announced the Takapuna apartment project but no works have begun yet. Photo / Alex Burton

Property observers noticed a lack of action since and wondered about the prospect of raising money for such a big scheme in the economic downturn.

This is to be a build-to-rent development

Locals compared it to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower due to its height in the beachside suburb, even though the site is at least two blocks from the beach.

Not to scale, but one local compared the Gasometer building to Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The Middle Eastern tower is at least 828m high, more than five times higher than the Takapuna tower's projected 152.6m height. Photo / Supplied, Getty Images

McConnell Property has the project on its site under the headline Takapuna town centre.

That says 358 units will be built, the design for its tower inspired by stepped Takapuna sandstone cliffs.





Plans for the huge new block and how it might look from the street. Photo / McConnell Property

“Currently in the consent stage, the Takapuna build-to-rent apartment project on the old Gasometer site will feature a slender 38-storey tower with spectacular 360-degree views across the Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto and out to the Coromandel,” McConnell’s site says.

“It consists of 358 stunning three, two and one bedroom and studio apartments. Working in partnership with Cedar Pacific this Takapuna development will deliver a world class BTR project with Greenstar 5 and Homestar 6 sustainability,” it says.

The tower would be the Shore’s first build-to-rent scheme and have a café, rooftop lounge, workspaces, bookable private dining, a pool and barbecue area, gym and wellness spaces.

The site remains fenced but without any work there.

But wait, there’s four

The first stage of a fourth large Takapuna apartment scheme is nearing completion.

Amaia, the scheme planned for the Harbourside Church site at Takapuna.

That is Amaia, at 48 Esmonde Rd, on the approach to the motorway.

Residents are about to start moving in as construction on the initial stage is nearly done.

KBS Capital, owned by Brilliant Stone, won approval to develop the first two of what will be three blocks on Esmonde Rd’s Harbourside church near kuaka or bar-tailed godwit grounds at Shoal Bay.

Initial plans were for two seven-level blocks on the 2.1ha site.

Units of one-bedroom plus a study were advertised from $789,000, two-bedroom apartments for $989,000 and three bedrooms from $1.75m.

Amaia buildings which already have consent (right) with the proposed 15-building scheme rising up to 16 levels. Photo / Jasmax

In 2021, the Herald reported how a much larger $350m scheme was planned for 543 units.

But then in 2022, plans emerged for an even larger Amaia: 15 buildings up to 16 levels, with architects comparing the scheme to the profile of a famous French island.

Jasmax likened the higher building form in the centre of 15 new buildings as akin to the much-loved Mont Saint-Michel in its planned built appearance form.

Two seven-level buildings are in that first $350m 543-unit stage, now under construction. Those were marketed last year, with plans showing a third building.

The Sentinel apartment building in Takapuna. Picture / Brett Phibbs

Smaller new apartment blocks have also risen, such as the new ones opposite KFC Takapuna on the Taharoto St/Killarney St corner.

Not everyone is thrilled about the proposed schemes.

Ex-Devonport Takapuna Local Board member Jan O’Connor thinks the Colmar Brunton plans are too high and too dominant.

Locals thought the Burj Takapuna scheme was also too dominant, despite it being on the same block as the 30-level Sentinel.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



