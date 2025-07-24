Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Westmere helipad case prompts Auckland Council to review rules

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray are "deeply disappointed" with the appeal to their consent to fly choppers from their home.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray are "deeply disappointed" with the appeal to their consent to fly choppers from their home.

Auckland councillors voted to start work on tightening rules for helipads today, which could see them made “non-compliant” in urban parts of the city.

It comes after an independent panel gave planning permission to Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray to fly choppers from their Westmere home.

Waitemata and Gulf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save