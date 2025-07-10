Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Western Springs arena proposal shelved over regulatory hurdles, sources say

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Aucklanders will have a say on plans for a 12,500-seat stadium or a Ponsonby Rugby Club/music venue at Western Springs. Video / Dean Purcell

Local government hurdles are believed to be one reason the backers of a new sports arena at Western Springs pulled the plug on their proposal.

Auckland rich-listers Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray, and American billionaires Bill Foley and Bennett Rosenthal, said in a media statement on Tuesday that the process

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland