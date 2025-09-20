Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Resident encounters 22 speed humps on the drive home in new suburb north of Auckland

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Henri Labuschagne encounters 22 speed humps on the drive home through Milldale. Video / Annaleise Shortland

Henri Labuschagne has to navigate 22 speed humps when he drives home each day through his newly built suburb north of Auckland city, over a distance of only 1.8km.

That equates to one speed hump about every 80m, which has left Labuschagne stumped.

“It’s just too much.”

And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save