Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

AT removing nuisance Avondale speed bump after residents complain of vibrations in homes

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 30 2025

Auckland Transport is removing a troublesome speed bump in Avondale after complaints it was causing vibrations to nearby homes.

Seven of the raised speed tables were built on and around Avondale’s Ash St, a major bypass road for traffic to and from West Auckland, costing ratepayers $2.2m in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand