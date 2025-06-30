Marlene Person’s home shakes and has cracks from vibrations from a raised speed table at the back of her property at the intersection of Ash St and Wairau Ave. Auckland Transport is planning to remove the westbound speed table. 11 March 2025 NZME photograph by Michael Craig

Today, the regional transport authority confirmed it was removing one of the speed bumps on Ash St.

The speed table over the westbound lanes near the intersection of Wairau Ave will go “later this month”, AT said.

AT’s transport designs and standards manager Chris Beasley said: “The cost [of the removal] will be minimal, as we are simply taking an extra bit of asphalt away.”

He said it will be removed as part of road maintenance and will coincide with resurfacing.

“The resurfacing costs will also be minimal as a result. When AT resurfaces roads, the top layer of asphalt is removed anyway, and the speed table will be removed as this is happening.”

Speed table, raised crossing ASH St, Avondale. 11 March 2025

Beasley said AT did vibration monitoring near the speed table in May and June last year after people complained.

“The project team [was] receiving complaints that the newly completed works were causing excessive vibrations in a nearby property.”

AT’s monitoring revealed the vibrations were uncomfortable and a nuisance for people living in homes on the street.

The results of the tests were analysed “using the Norwegian, British and German international standards,” Beasley said.

“The analysis yielded results that exceeded the thresholds for human comfort and nuisance but were below the level that would cause damage to buildings,” he said.

“As a result, it has been decided to remove the westbound speed table crossing on Ash St, near the intersection with Wairau Ave.”

In January last year, AT demolished a new crossing on Hayr Rd in Three Kings installed a year earlier and designed to have a life of 40 years. It was replaced with a standard crossing.

Another on South Lynn Rd in Titirangi - whose tremors after ever bus passed over it were described as “water torture” - has also been ripped up.

