Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Law student wins court case against Auckland Transport over ‘unlawful’ speed bumps

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Law student Sean O'Loughlin won a legal battle with Auckland Transport over a raised crossing. The dispute involved speed-bumps on The Parade, Bucklands Beach. Video/Dean Purcell

A 20-year-old law student has triumphed over Auckland Transport in court, with a judge ruling the installation of three speed bumps and a raised pedestrian crossing was unlawful.

Sean O’Loughlin took a case to the High Court at Auckland, arguing AT had failed to follow the law for the $667,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save