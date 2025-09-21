Overnight, Britain, Australia and Canada have recognised a Palestinian state as Israel comes under huge international pressure over its war against Hamas in Gaza.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a message on X .
“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on X.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra’s move “recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own”.
New Zealand is waiting for Foreign Minister Winston Peters to address the United Nations this week to reveal if this country will also recognise Palestine.
Yesterday, Health Minister Simeon Brown said that the Government will spend $100m on upgrades to hospital facilities at 21 locations across the country.
Brown said projects will be delivered from “Whangārei to Queenstown, each reflecting local priorities”.
The money, which was set aside in Budget 2025, will fund local projects to expand and modernise clinical spaces and supporting services.
They include upgrades to emergency departments and oncology wards, additional clinical spaces, extra car parking, new transit lounges and laboratory refurbishments.
Last week, when Luxon was questioned over the 0.9% drop to GDP in the June quarter, a drop above market expectations, he said he believes Nicola Willis is New Zealand’s best-ever finance minister.
“Nicola Willis is the best finance minister New Zealand is ever going to have.
“It was a very short conversation: ”Nicola, you’re doing a great job, you’ve got my full backing, full steam ahead."
Expectations were for a 0.4% decline in GDP, while Reserve Bank forecasts were for a 0.3% drop.