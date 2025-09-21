Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Prime Minister Luxon to face media after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak on Newstalk ZB and HeraldNOW after key allies confirmed they will recognise Palestine.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak on Newstalk ZB and HeraldNOW after key allies confirmed they will recognise Palestine.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is to face media hours after Britain, Australia and Canada have recognised Palestinian statehood.

It comes after Friday’s revelations that New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.9% in the June quarter, a reduction well over market expectations.

Luxon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save