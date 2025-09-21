Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak on Newstalk ZB and HeraldNOW after key allies confirmed they will recognise Palestine.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is to face media hours after Britain, Australia and Canada have recognised Palestinian statehood.

It comes after Friday’s revelations that New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.9% in the June quarter, a reduction well over market expectations.

Luxon is yet to speak on yesterday’s announcement that the Government will invest $100 million on upgrades to hospital facilities at 21 locations across the country.

He will speak with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am and Herald NOW’s Michael Morrah live in the studio at 8.05am.

The Herald NOW livestream will appear on the website’s homepage, and you can listen to Newstalk ZB live below.