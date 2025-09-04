The Government is today releasing what is expected to be a trove of documents relating to Budget 2025, revealing new details of how various policies were developed and officials’ views on them.

Among the policies announced in May’s Budget 2025 were changes to KiwiSaver contributions, the introduction of Investment Boost, adjustments to Working For Families, new rules around JobSeeker eligibility, and longer medicine prescriptions.

There was also confirmation that $12.8 billion previously allocated towards the pay equity scheme had been returned to the kitty after the Government’s controversial tightening of the regime. There has already been a document dump on how this came about.

The documents are being released today as part of the annual Budget proactive release. This is when the Government lifts the lid on many of the until-now confidential papers written during the Budget process.

The Herald will be looking through the documents – there’s often hundreds of pages – to see what new details are available. We will publish them in this story afterwards.

Getting rid of Best Start would “increase child poverty”

Treasury and IRD told the Government that getting rid of the BestStart tax credit, a $73 a week tax credit would “likely increase child poverty to some extent”.

The payment was introduced by the Ardern Government as part of the 2018 Families Package. It was universal to all parents in the first year of their child’s life, and means tested for the next two years. Budget 2025 extended the means testing to the first year.

The Government received advice on repealing the tax credit entirely.

“Ultimately, repealing BestStart would reduce household incomes for current recipients. This would increase child poverty (to the extent that ‘poverty’ is measured based on household incomes), and the change would likely have some impact on hardship,” Treasury and IRD officials said.

“In our view, the size of the impacted population and the level of impact for that population were strong factors in our preliminary assessment that repealing BestStart would have a high impact on child poverty.

“This impact could be mitigated to some extent by the re-investment of funds from the repeal of BestStart into other measures that reduce child poverty.” officials said.

They also noted that broader economic conditions had an impact on child poverty.

Data showed a large number of families on higher incomes received the payment, including more than 20,000 families earning more than $150,000 a year, and about 25,000 families earning between $100,00 and $150,000 a year. These families have had the tax credit removed under the changes.

Various options considered over KiwiSaver Government contribution

Ministers received advice on getting rid of the Government’s annual contribution to KiwiSaver, before then considering various ways to restrict eligibility. This was assessed alongside lifting the minimum employee / employer contribution rate to 4%.

In February, the Finance and Revenue ministers received a briefing from Inland Revenue on the impact of removing the Government KiwiSaver contribution (GVC), along with increasing minimum employer and employee contribution from 3% to 4%.

Officials said removing the Government contribution would have “a negative impact on KiwiSaver balances”.

“It represented roughly 9% of all contributions into KiwiSaver balances last year. Even without behavioural change, removing the GVC would result in lower KiwiSaver balances for people who would have received it.”

Removing it would also likely lead to people choosing to stop contributing themselves.

“However, officials are of the view that the GVC is unlikely to be significantly boosting household retirement savings. The available evidence suggests it mainly shifts where people save rather than increasing total savings. Therefore, officials recommend ending the GVC due to its high cost and limited effectiveness.”

Removing it from July 2026 would save about $3.54 billion over the forecast period.

Another briefing later in February presented six different options for the contribution’s eligibility.

These were:

Restrict GVC eligibility to those earning $57,143 for one year, remove the GVC entirely from 1 July 2027.

Restrict eligibility to those earning $57,143 or less.

Restrict eligibility to those earning $75,000 or less.

Restrict GVC eligibility to those 18+ and under 25

Restricting eligibility to the first 3 years of KiwiSaver membership

Restrict eligibility to the first 5 years of KiwiSaver membership

Each of these options resulted in savings, ranging from $2.4 billion to $4 billion depending on what the Government did with the employee contribution rates.

Inland Revenue said limiting eligibility by income would “introduce significant complexity’ to the department’s systems compared with other options.

By March 5, a briefing shows ministers had decided to seek further advice on halving the contribution, the option they eventually announced.

A little over a week later, the ministers were also seeking information about extending the minimum employer contributions and GVC to those aged 16 and 17, something they ended up doing.

Further advice on March 19 looked at means testing the GVC, including at 180,000. The Government announced on Budget Day that those earning more than that would not receive the contribution.

Willis advised cuts would have “diminishing returns” and told to keep tax options open

In August last year, Treasury officials briefed Willis on the Budget strategy.

The Government’s overall strategy was to try to fund the increasing cost of existing services by cutting spending elsewhere in the public service, reducing the need for more borrowing.

Treasury advised that in order to do this, the Government may need to find $1.5-$4.5 billion in “additional fiscal headroom”.

“Keeping your options open, including on tax and spending, will provide you with flexibility to make trade-offs when you have more information about the fiscal and economic outlook and the impact of the savings and revenue options.

“Equally, focussing on fewer, but larger, savings options will maintain optionality whilst managing the capacity of Ministers and agencies to develop and implement saving,” officials said.

The Government eventually found about $6.6b in savings a year, $2.7b of which came from changing pay equity rules.

Willis was told that a review of options to save money had suggested “there are likely to be diminishing returns to successive savings exercises of this broad nature (e.g., capturing all agencies and are not specific to functions or themes)”.

“This is consistent with the experience of previous fiscal consolidations, as many of the obvious ‘low hanging fruit’ have already been exhausted,” officials said.

She was told that achieving the “scale of ongoing savings required” would mean using more “more significant fiscal levers” induding changes to welfare, tax relief and revenue.

Willis was warned that a deteriorating economy would make it difficult to deliver the Budget within her self-imposed spending rules, sticking to the operating allowance she signalled in 2024.

“Since Budget 2024, the challenge of delivering Budget 2025 and 2026 within your operating allowances and achieving your fiscal objectives has increased. After precommitments and other non-discretionary spending yet to be agreed, there is $0.6 billion per annum remaining in the Budget 2025 allowance and $1.03 billion in the Budget 2026 allowance,” she was told.

Tertiary Education: Officials said further “cost-cutting measures” were needed alongside fees increase

Advice from Treasury officials to Finance Minister Nicola Willis, ahead of a meeting with Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds in late December, recommended Willis request Simmonds to “provide a list of provision that is at risk of being cut to support the Budget 2025 funding requests.”

Advice noted current baselines do not cover the expected volume of people seeking to enrol at tertiary providers, and warned “without additional funding, the Tertiary Education Commission will not be able to fund all forecast volume, and decisions will need to be taken about how to prioritise funding to certain courses or learners.”

Officials said as a result of the above, and time-limited funding increases to subsidy rates coming to an end, many tertiary institutions are facing financial difficulties.

“Without increases to funding, further cost-cutting measures will be needed, including reducing the quantity and/or the quality of provision,” officials wrote to Willis.

It was said the “risk” that institutions will cut provision was of “particular concern for universities.

Officials recommended the cost pressure should focus on putting more of the cost onto individuals through “increasing fees” and on mitigating the risk of reducing provision. Advice said the Government currently bears a large proportion of the cost of tertiary education.

Advice noted the importance of preserving departmental capacity to deliver a vocational education and training redesign, saying it was likely the reprioritisation of the scale Minister Simmonds indicated - of $15 million per annum or 18% of a baseline, would “risk adequate support being provided for the changes and the restructures required would distract from core activity.”

Treasury: Refuse requests for new health spending

Treasury advised Willis to refuse any requests for new spending in health in this year’s Budget, given the “significant” pre-commitments the Government had already made.

Ahead of a meeting with then-Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, Treasury recommended in November Willis refrain from adding to the roughly $1.6b already allocated for Health NZ’s cost pressures and the Government’s 13 cancer drugs policy, which represented 67% of Budget 2025’s operating allowance.

It also referenced Health NZ’s need to focus on its deficit.

However, officials acknowledged the potential for new initiatives to be funded and made several suggestions, including extending the length of prescriptions form three months to six or 12 months. The Government chose the latter.

Earlier:

Overall, in Budget 2025, the Government said an average of $1.3 billion per year would be invested in net new operating spending. The figure comes from $6.7b of new operating spending, supported by $5.3b in savings. There’s also $4b of net new capital spending.

The Budget takes months for the Government to compile and for decisions to be made. With 228 new spending initiatives and 116 savings, the summary provided on Budget Day was itself 88 pages long.

The Government’s central announcement was the Investment Boost tax incentive. It allows businesses to deduct 20% of the cost of new assets immediately from their taxable income on top of normal depreciation. In short, that means a lower tax bill for businesses buying equipment.

It was expected this would lift levels of business investment, with longer-run benefits including increasing the level of GDP by 1%, capital stock by 1.6% and wages by 1.5% over the next 20 years. At least half of those benefits are expected over the next five years.

A Kiwibank survey released last week, however, found just a third of its business bankers had reported an uptake of the initiative. Many businesses remained cautious and appeared to be waiting for better economic conditions before investing, the survey found.

“Most of the activity came from businesses either catching up on deferred capex from the past couple of years, or those whose investment plans were already under way prior to the scheme’s announcement.”

The KiwiSaver changes halved the Government’s annual contributions, while lifting the default employee contribution rate from 3% to 4%, which would need to be matched by employers. The new rate is going to be phased in, rising to 3.5% from next year and 4% in April 2028.