“We have reviewed this matter directly with our supplier. Changes continue to be made to strengthen employment screening processes,” a final statement said.
Company was urged to vet Fisher ahead of 2024 Christmas
A police spokesman said a review of police records showed Fisher had been subject to four vetting requests over the years, all from the Teaching Council.
“There’s no record of any other agency or prospective employer that we’re aware of.”
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Bienvenu, Counties Manukau CIB, said police phoned the company that hired Fisher in October last year after learning the English teacher had been hired as a Santa at Westfield malls the previous two years.
“In this phone call, police recommended that the company vet Fisher before they hired him again.”
Bienvenu said that at the time of the call, Fisher was facing numerous active charges of indecent assault for which he has now been convicted.
He pleaded guilty to 14 charges, which included committing indecent acts on children and making objectionable material, and was jailed for four years and five months.
Although Fisher’s previous offending couldn’t be disclosed during vetting, police marked a 2014 vet with a “red stamp” and warned the Teaching Council he should not be allowed unsupervised access to children.
Despite this warning, the council renewed his practising certificate after receiving an investigation report from its Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) and another clear police vet.
The council has refused to release the 2015 CAC decision to the Herald, citing confidentiality.
There are now calls for a review of the Clean Slate Act to ensure sexual predators cannot conceal past indecency convictions when applying to become teachers or for roles working with children.
Retired University of Auckland law professor Bill Hodge said it was counter-intuitive that Fisher was able to hide three convictions of a sexual nature from authorities when applying to work in schools.
He believed the Criminal Records (Clean Slate) Act should be reviewed to ensure the legislation was fit for purpose and not undermining child safety regimes.
Education Minister Erica Stanford and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith refused to comment on the case specifically, but Goldsmith has requested a briefing from officials and Stanford is also understood to be making inquiries.