Predator teacher Timothy Fisher worked as Santa at 3 Auckland Westfield malls after vetting failure

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Timothy Fisher was sentenced on 14 charges including committing indecent acts on children. Fisher targeted young female students he was tutoring. Video / Sylvie Whinray

A man with historical indecency convictions who later became a teacher and abused young girls also moonlighted as a Christmas Santa at three of Auckland’s biggest malls.

The Herald can reveal that Timothy Fisher, who is now serving a lengthy jail sentence, wasn’t vetted by police before being hired

