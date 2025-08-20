Advertisement
Teaching Council investigating after man with prior convictions passed police checks, abused girls

Timothy Fisher was sentenced on 14 charges including committing indecent acts on children. Fisher targeted young female students he was tutoring. Video / Sylvie Whinray

A man with past indecency convictions who went on to abuse nine girls was able to pass multiple police checks and be employed as a teacher, despite authorities warning the Teaching Council not to allow him unsupervised access to children.

Police say the man was able to

