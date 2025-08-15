Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland teacher who abused, photographed girls, had prior indecent act convictions

By &
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Timothy Fisher was sentenced on 14 charges including committing indecent acts on children. Fisher targeted young female students he was tutoring. Video / Sylvie Whinray

Warning: This article discusses child abuse and exploitation material

A man with historical indecency convictions was able to get work as a teacher for a private education provider where he sexually abused at least eight children, the Herald can reveal.

“This is inevitable, completely justified and long overdue. I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save