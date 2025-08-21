Law expert urges Clean Slate Act review after teacher hid convictions, abused girls

The Clean Slate Act should be overhauled to ensure sexual predators applying to become teachers cannot conceal past convictions, a law expert says.
Bill Hodge, a retired University of Auckland law professor, was responding to a Herald investigation that revealed an Auckland man with historical indecency convictions was able topass multiple police vets, become registered as a teacher and abuse nine girls.
Education Minister Erica Stanford and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith are refusing to comment on the case specifically, but Goldsmith has requested a briefing from officials and Stanford is also understood to be making inquiries.
It comes as questions mount about how a system designed to protect children failed so badly.
Police marked a 2014 vet with a “red stamp” and warned the Teaching Council that Fisher should not be allowed unsupervised access to children.
Despite this warning, the council renewed his practising certificate after receiving an investigation report from its Complaints Assessment Committee and another clear police vet. The council has refused to release the 2015 CAC decision to the Herald.
“Future employers are entitled to rely on the Teaching Council’s registration of a teacher as a stamp of approval.”
However, employers also carried responsibility to do due diligence.
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said it was inappropriate for him to comment on Fisher’s case “but I will be asking my officials for some advice on the act more generally”.
Children’s Commissioner seeks answers
Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad is now looking into the circumstances of the case and what could have been done to prevent the harm Fisher caused to children.
Achmad said any situation where children experienced violence by adults in positions of power whom they should be able to trust was “significantly concerning”.
Safety checks were crucial in all learning environments and should be repeated on a regular basis, she said.
“Schools and kura are required to carry out comprehensive risk assessments, including but not limited to police checks, for anyone who will have unsupervised access to children.”
Meanwhile, the Herald has confirmed that Fisher trained as a teacher at the University of Auckland.
A university spokesperson said it required all applicants for its teacher education programmes to undergo police vetting and to declare any past convictions.
“This was the case when Mr Fisher would likely have applied, for 2011, as it is today.”
The spokesperson said the information was then assessed carefully to determine whether the applicant posed a risk to children and whether they would be eligible for registration with the Teaching Council upon graduation.
“We do not have records available that confirm whether Mr Fisher declared his convictions at the time, or what information may have been disclosed through the police vetting process.
“The university has robust processes in place to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to ensure that our teacher education programmes uphold the highest standards of integrity and responsibility.”
