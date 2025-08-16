Advertisement
Jailed tax evader’s leaky St Lukes apartment for sale at huge discount – but there’s a catch

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Calls for bed tax consideration and lessons from Hillmorton review

An Auckland apartment owned by a jailed tax evader has been listed for sale by the High Court at a huge discount – but it comes with a major catch.

Paul Harding said he paid about $400,000 for the inner city unit more than a decade ago, but lost his

