Aaron Drever appearing at Auckland District Court for sentencing in August 2022. Photo / Michael Craig
Aaron Carl Drever requested home detention after a “savage” assault in prison.
The Crown argued Drever is a “calculated criminal” with little self-awareness of his crimes.
Justice David Johnstone reserved his decision after hearing arguments from both sides.
A disgraced former real estate agent and convicted fraudster has asked a court to commute his latest prison sentence to home detention in recognition of a “savage” assault" he suffered while behind bars.
But the Crown has described Auckland man Aaron Carl Drever as a calculated criminal who committed “cynical fraud offending against the bankruptcy regime” while on bail for other crimes.
The Crown says Drever has little self-awareness about the harm resulting from his offending and wants him to remain incarcerated.
Drever was jailed for 15 months in March after admitting insolvency charges and impersonating a rich businessman, relating to his management role with a fast food business while an undischarged bankrupt.
Auckland District Court Judge Evangelos Thomas - who greeted Drever with a “welcome back” as his case was called earlier this year - told him it was one of the “worst examples of people deliberately circumventing their bankruptcy obligations” he had seen.
Drever - who was once one of the country’s top real estate agents, selling hundreds of homes and making millions of dollars in commission - appealed the 15-month jail sentence and his case was heard today in the High Court at Auckland.
Drever’s lawyer Shannon Withers told Justice David Johnstone the sentencing judge should have used his discretion to commute the sentence to home detention.
Though a sentencing report found Drever still presented a risk of re-offending, it recommended home detention be imposed.
The behaviour included stealing about $500,000 from Avondale Bowling Club in a cunning land deal and another $100,000 from his good friend Bill Buckley at Auckland Speedway - offending for which he was jailed for two years and two months in August 2022.
A restorative justice payment plan to reimburse his victims was at risk by his continued incarceration, Withers said.
He added that Drever was prepared to pay reparation to the victims of his latest offending.
However, the judge pointed out that as an undischarged bankrupt who no longer had control of his finances, this was not a promise Drever could legally make.
Withers said this was not something Drever “fully grasps” but his client was simply “trying to make right” to those he had wronged.
“He doesn’t want to place himself in further jeopardy.”