He planned to work as a chef after learning how to cook behind bars.

It was in that same prison kitchen that Drever was attacked by a fellow inmate in November 2022. He suffered horrific facial injuries when he was struck with a metal grille hook, which slashed his face open and exposed his nasal cavity.

Corrections later admitted an internal failure led to the prison assault and launched a review to prevent it happening again.

After his release, Drever found work with a catering firm. Earlier this year he raised eyebrows after being photographed with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the opening of a Parnell rest home.

A spokesman for Luxon told the Herald the Prime Minister was unaware a parolee on release conditions would be at the photo op, but understood Drever had attended in a catering capacity.

The Herald can now reveal Drever was charged with breaching his parole conditions last week and faces a potential recall to prison.

Aaron Drever talking with staff in The Fish and Chippery on Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, in June 2021. Photo / NZME

Corrections Auckland general manager for communities, partnerships and pathways, Simon Chaplin, said the department received information that Drever allegedly breached a special condition to obtain his probation officer’s written approval before starting or changing a position or place of employment.

Corrections then applied to the New Zealand Parole Board to have Drever recalled to prison.

“Public safety is our top priority. We actively manage the compliance of all offenders with the conditions imposed on them by the Courts and the New Zealand Parole Board and hold them to account if they breach. Penalties may include formal prosecution, which can result in imprisonment.”

A Parole Board spokesman said an application to recall Drever was received last week.

“After assessing the information, a panel convener declined to make an interim order to immediately recall him to prison.

“In accordance with the Parole Act, Mr Drever will be seen by the board within two months to determine if a final recall order will be made.”

A hearing has been scheduled for next month to decide Drever’s fate.

Attempts to reach Drever for comment were unsuccessful.

Former real estate agent Aaron Drever pictured at his failed store, The Grocer's Market, in Mt Eden.

A police spokesman said a 41-year-old had been summonsed to appear in Auckland District Court later this month for breaching release conditions.

Last month the Herald reported that Drever had pleaded guilty to insolvency charges and impersonating a rich businessman while an undischarged bankrupt, but avoided a charge of concealing the sale of his West Auckland home from the Official Assignee.

Drever, who made millions in commission from selling properties, was made bankrupt in 2019 following the collapse of his Grocer’s Market enterprise – after he tried to restart the failed Nosh supermarket brand – and found personally liable for almost $500,000 in debt.

He was charged with six Insolvency Act breaches by MBIE’s Integrity and Enforcement Team in June 2022.

The charges carry a maximum of two years’ imprisonment, but Drever hopes to avoid another stint in jail.

Lane Nichols is Deputy Head of News and a senior journalist for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.