Aaron Carl Drever appearing for sentencing at Auckland District Court in August last year. He will be released from prison next month on parole. Photo / Michael Craig

Aaron Carl Drever appearing for sentencing at Auckland District Court in August last year. He will be released from prison next month on parole. Photo / Michael Craig

Disgraced real estate agent and convicted fraudster Aaron Drever will be released from prison next month and intends to work as a chef after learning how to cook behind bars.

And the undischarged bankrupt has today told the Parole Board his fraud offending was “fueled by greed and self-entitlement”.

“My moral compass was off track and led to where I am today.”

Drever, who was once one of the country’s most successful realtors, was jailed last year for two years and two months after he admitted stealing $600,000 from Auckland Speedway and Avondale Bowling Club in a series of fraudulent transactions.

The undischarged bankrupt and former “voice” of speedway appeared before the Parole Board today at Northland Region Corrections Facility to argue for his release. An initial bid for freedom earlier this year was denied.

Dressed in shorts and a white t-shirt and flanked by prison staff, Drever told the Parole Board panel he was a different person to the man who ripped off his friends to enrich himself and if granted release wanted to live a “simple life”.

He told the panel he had gained a cheffing qualification during his incarceration and enjoyed cooking. He had developed a safety plan and had a network of support people beyond the wire.

If released, he planned to live with an uncle and find cooking work in the hospitality industry.

“I’ve really enjoyed it [learning to cook]. I’ve found it really beneficial in terms of my journey to rehabilitation.”

In November last year, Drever suffered horrific facial injuries after being attacked in the prison kitchen.

It’s understood another inmate struck Drever with a metal grille hook, slashing his face open and exposing his nasal cavity.

Former real estate agent Aaron Drever sold hundreds of houses and made millions of dollars in commission. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Corrections admitted an internal failure led to the serious prison assault and launched a review to prevent the grisly situation happening again.

The panel today heard Drever had been undergoing a personalised counselling programme with an external psychologist to help address the causes of his offending and prepare him for eventual release.

He was reticent about doing group counselling sessions at the prison because he was worried about his safety and revealing personal information to other inmates.

It emerged that the inmate who attacked Drever still shares the same prison.

Prison life had been a “very scary baptism of fire”, Drever admitted, telling the panel he didn’t feel 100 per cent safe.

“It’s not a nice place.”

Former real estate agent Aaron Drever at his Grocer's Market store in Mt Eden before the business was liquidated. Photo / NZME

Asked by panel convenor Kathryn Snook what had led to his offending, Drever said: “It was fueled by greed and self-entitlement, and failing to understand the consequences of doing something I shouldn’t have done.

“My moral compass went off track and led me to where I am today.”

He told the panel he had had a “turbulent life” and worked for himself from an early age, becoming successful in his career and having certain “expectations” that came with his high-profile profession.

But if released, he was motivated to finish the counselling programme he had begun and obtain work to provide “stability”.

“A simple life is something I seek, without having expectations of all the things I used to have.”

He said he valued being able to see his family again and to make independent decisions without being subject to the strict regimented life behind bars.

The panel heard Drever had been in a “stable and loving relationship” before being incarcerated.

He was asked if this relationship was likely to continue on his release.

“Being inside prison makes it difficult to be in a relationship,” he replied.

“I explained that while I’m in prison she should do what she needs to do.”

Former Western Springs Speedway promoter Bill Buckley offered Aaron Drever a job but would live to regret it. Photo / Michael Craig

He reiterated that he was a changed man from the one who ripped off his late father’s best friend, former speedway boss Bill Buckley, by stealing about $100,000 from two speedway companies after Buckley offered Drever a job.

And he was not the same person as the one who devised a cunning property deal to sell Avondale Bowling Club land, only to secretly on-sell the property and pocket nearly $500,000.

“I’m leaving prison a different person than I went in,” Drever said.

“My priority, should I be released, is to safely make my way back into the community, get myself employed and [live] a simple life.”

Drever’s lawyer Hannah Kim told the panel Drever’s personal safety concerns were real.

“The perpetrator of the attack is still at the same prison as my client so he has genuine concerns.”

She said Drever had been assessed as low risk. She argued that Drever’s high profile would further reduce that risk due to the increased scrutiny he was likely to receive upon his release.

“Overall he does not pose an undue risk to the community.”

While the panel adjourned to consider its decision, the Herald asked Drever if he had any signature dishes.

He joked that if he was granted release he could write a weekly Herald column called “What’s cooking with Aaron Drever”, before adding that prison was a very different place to be from what he was used to.

When the panel returned, Snook confirmed Drever would be granted parole, with a release date of October 4.

He would be subject to special conditions, including the completion of his counselling programme and that his employment not involve handling money or dealing with financial transactions.

Drever thanked the panel and shook hands with Corrections staff before being led away.











